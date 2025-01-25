The Growing Inequality in Life Expectancy Among Americans

If you read me regularly you know that I have been tracking this trend for several years. It is getting worse. As you can see in the chart at the head of this research paper, Americans generally have shorter life spans than people in other developed nations. And I don’t mean a few months I mean years. Even worse there is a large racial component to the shortness of the life of Americans. As our health system deteriorates, and during criminal Trump’s administration it is already clear that healthcare in the U.S. is going to get worse, American lives I predict are going to get even shorter. I think this is quite interesting that it gets almost no media or political attention. It is a very sad trend.

The life expectancy among Native Americans in the western United States has dropped to below 64 years, close to life expectancies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti. For many Asian Americans, it’s around 84 — on par with life expectancies in Japan and Switzerland.

Americans’ health has long been unequal, but a new study shows that the disparity between the life expectancies of different populations has nearly doubled since 2000. “This is like comparing very different countries,” said Tom Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations and an author of the study.

Called “Ten Americas,” the analysis published late last year in the Lancet found that “one’s life expectancy varies dramatically depending on where one lives, the economic conditions in that location, and one’s racial and ethnic identity.” The worsening health of specific populations is a key reason the country’s overall life expectancy — at 75 years for men and 80 for women — is the shortest among wealthy nations.

“It should not be that way for a country as rich […]