Texas GOP chair claims church-state separation is a myth as lawmakers, pastors prep for “spiritual battle”

One of the most important issues for the Founders, and an issue upon which there was very strong agreement, was the absolute separation between church and state. The christofascist MAGAt world is now trying to erase the Founders’ convictions on this issue, and this political trend is openly beginning in Texas, as this article describes. I predict we will see this in other Red states, and it will be a growing issue in the next four years.

Landon Schott, pastor of Mercy Culture, leads a worship service in the state Capitol extension auditorium on the first day of the 2025 state legislative session in Austin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Credit: Eli Hartman / The Texas Tribune



Two hours after Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock was elected Texas House speaker on Tuesday, Christian worshippers gathered in a Capitol meeting room to prepare for “spiritual war” and protect lawmakers from demonic forces.

“Pray for the fear of the Lord to come into this place,” Landon Schott intoned from the stage as a small band played acoustic hymns and 100 or so faithful laid their hands on walls, hoping to bless the room and ward off evil spirits. “Let the fear of the Lord return to Austin. In Jesus’ name.”

Schott is the pastor of Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth, and was among the Christian leaders who spent Tuesday rallying fellow believers ahead of a legislative session that they hope will further codify their conservative religious views into law. He was joined in those efforts by a throng of pastors and Republican leaders, who throughout […]