Danish Government Horrified to Learn Trump Is Serious About Wanting Greenland

In the 76 years since NATO was created in 1949, I cannot remember any prior example of the United States trying to bully a fellow NATO member into giving up some of its territory. If that sounds like Putin demanding part of Ukraine, that’s because it is. Criminal Trump is not only unraveling American democracy in front of the eyes of the world he is also creating a confrontation with a multi-decade ally, Denmark.

A person stands next to an antenna at the Helheim glacier in Greenland. Credit: Felipe Dana | AP

One of the challenges with Donald Trump’s tendency to say outlandish, implausible things is that it can be difficult to tell when it’s a distraction and when it’s serious. Unfortunately for Denmark, it seems that Trump’s obsession with taking over Greenland appears to be the latter. According to a report from the Financial Times, a call between Trump and Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen went sideways, and now the Danes are freaking out.

The story goes that Trump and Frederiksen spoke on the phone last week for about 45 minutes in what was expected to be a bit of a feeling-out between the two parties, given Trump’s very public declaration that he would like to take Greenland off Denmark’s hands. There apparently weren’t a lot of pleasantries exchanged before Trump got aggro.

While Frederiksen reportedly expressed a willingness to cooperate with America, potentially allowing the U.S. to set up shop for military bases and dig up the island’s wealth of mineral reserves, that was not enough […]