VA exempts 300,000 health care positions from governmentwide hiring freeze

Trump and his MAGAt villeins (yes, that is the correct spelling, look it up) want to privatize the Veterans Administration so it can be turned into a profit source, and to this end, he issued an Executive Order to stop all VA hiring. However, it created such an uproar that the VA had to back off and allow at least medical staff to be hired. What I find interesting is not the scam, but that a huge outcry stopped at least part of it. What does that tell you?

Credit: Veterans Administration

The Department of Veterans Affairs is exempting more than 300,000 health care positions from a governmentwide hiring freeze.

VA doctors, nurses, pharmacists and medical officers are among the dozens of occupations excluded from the hiring freeze.

Acting VA Secretary Todd Hunter, in a memo to department leaders, stated Veterans Health Administration positions “critical to delivering care to veterans” are exempt from the freeze, under the category of public safety.

Military Times first reported on the memo before its public release on Thursday. The VA memo exempts roughly three-quarters of VHA’s approximately 400,000-employee workforce.

Multiple individuals, however, have told Federal News Network they have had final job offers rescinded for VA health care positions since Trump ordered the hiring freeze, and are not sure if the department will reverse course after issuing the memo.

Another memo sent by the leadership of one VA medical center, obtained by Federal News Network, said human resources will “immediately […]