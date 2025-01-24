A Third of the Arctic’s Landmass is Now a Source of Carbon: Study

Criminal Trump has made it clear that he either doesn’t care about climate change, isn’t smart enough to understand what is happening, or figures it won’t happen in his lifetime so sucking up to the petroleum oligarchs has no downside for him personally. Humanity, however, is going to experience great misery because of what Trump is doing.

A general view of Brooks Range as seen from the Dalton Highway on May 10, 2024 in North Slope Borough, Alaska.

Credit: Lance King / Getty

The study was published as President Donald Trump was blasted for an executive order that one critic said shows he wants to turn the Alaskan Arctic into the “the world’s largest gas station.”

For thousands of years, the land areas of the Arctic have served as a “carbon sink,” storing potential carbon emissions in the permafrost. But according to a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change Tuesday, more than 34% of the Arctic is now a source of carbon to the atmosphere, as permafrost melts and the Arctic becomes greener.

“When emissions from fire were added, the percentage grew to 40%,” according to the Woodwell Climate Research Center, which led the international team that conducted the research.

The study, which was first reported on by The Guardian, was released the day after President Donald Trump issued multiple presidential actions influencing the United […]