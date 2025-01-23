Why Donald Trump pardoned the Silk Road creator a decade after his life imprisonment

Yet another pardon, this for Ross Ulbricht who, after being convicted by a jury of his peers, had been sentenced to life in prison with no parole by Judge Katherine Forrest in U.S. District Court for the southern district of New York. What I see in all these pardons is a man who views himself as a monarch who lives above any law or the limitations of democracy. And we are only three days into this nightmare.

Ross Ulbright was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after being convicted of crimes including the distribution of dangerous drugs, conspiring to commit computer hacking, money laundering, and the contrating of. murders. Credit: Reuters



United States President Donald Trump declared a pardon for the founder of the underground illicit drugs marketplace Silk Road as part of a raft of sweeping announcements during the first two days of his new administration.

Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after a high-profile prosecution that highlighted the role of the internet in illegal markets.

Mr Trump on Wednesday said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social that he had called Ulbricht’s mother to deliver the news of his pardon.

“The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me,” the president said.

“He was given two life sentences, plus four years. Ridiculous!”

Mr Trump had previously promised to help free Ulbricht during a speech in May last year at the Libertarian Party National Convention.

Libertarian activists, who generally oppose […]