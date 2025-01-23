Trump Quietly Scraps Nondiscrimination Rule While No One Is Looking

We are in day three of the attempted transformation of the United States from a genuine democracy into a christofascist oligarch-controlled pseudo-democracy. Decades of forward progress about equality and the end of racism and genderism are being reversed by a man who, having gotten away unpunished for literally dozens of felonies, feels he is above either the law or the Constitution. He feels secure in his actions because he is supported by the Republicans in our Congress who are literally political whores servilely serving the oligarchs who bought them their seats. How else can one explain even considering for office the kind of people Trump has chosen?

Credit: Anna Moneymake r/ Getty

Trump is so intent on winning the DEI culture war that he’s now killing bedrock programs from the segregation era.

The president on Tuesday revoked Executive Order 11246, which was signed into law in 1965 by Lyndon B. Johnson and installed antidiscriminatory practices into U.S. federal government contracting.

EO11246 prohibited federal contractors “who do over $10,000 in government business” from “discriminating in employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.”

Trump’s executive order, which was first reported on by Law Dork’s Chris Geidner, formally repealed those protections.

“The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs within the Department of Labor shall immediately cease: Promoting ‘diversity’; holding Federal contractors and subcontractors responsible for taking ‘affirmative action’; and allowing or encouraging Federal contractors and subcontractors to engage in workforce balancing based on race, color, sex, sexual preference, religion, or national origin,” Trump’s order read. Contractors have 90 days until they have to comply.

This is a massive, regressive attack on basic policy that helps protect people from […]