Trump Quietly Scraps Nondiscrimination Rule While No One Is Looking

Trump is so intent on winning the DEI culture war that he’s now killing bedrock programs from the segregation era.
The president on Tuesday revoked Executive Order 11246, which was signed into law in 1965 by Lyndon B. Johnson and installed antidiscriminatory practices into U.S. federal government contracting.
EO11246 prohibited federal contractors “who do over $10,000 in government business” from “discriminating in employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.”
Trump’s executive order, which was first reported on by Law Dork’s Chris Geidner, formally repealed those protections.
“The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs within the Department of Labor shall immediately cease: Promoting ‘diversity’; holding Federal contractors and subcontractors responsible for taking ‘affirmative action’; and allowing or encouraging Federal contractors and subcontractors to engage in workforce balancing based on race, color, sex, sexual preference, religion, or national origin,” Trump’s order read. Contractors have 90 days until they have to comply.
This is a massive, regressive attack on basic policy that helps protect people from […]
When I read this article I knew that it had to be incorrect and was manipulative. I state this because the term “Gender identity” is a more modern invention, and would not have been something used by Lyndon Johnson in 1965. It took a bit to get the origional wording of Executive Order 11246, but I was correct. What Lyndon Johnson signed was not what was quoted. The text quoted was a revision. It would have been nice for the article to indicate this instead of attempting to reframe history and use words that Johnson would not have supported. That stated it will be interesting to see if Trump will re-instate the wording that Lyndon Johnson actually supported.
No.2 is making a huge mistake! Finally, Americans, even Republicans, are realizing what a danger he is to our democracy. I call him No. 2 because this is his second term and what he is!!! He really thinks he is way above the law and just continues to lie to the American people and thinks we’re all dumb. If this writer thought that No.2 thought himself above the Constitution, well, why wouldn’t he? He broke the emoluments clause the entire time of his first time as president and is continuing to do it and is doing it right this minute! He thinks by his proclamation he can undo something in the Constitution? What a megalomaniacal person he is! But there’s some good news—keep it up, No.2, and by November of 2026, the House and the Senate will then be controlled by the Dems!!! Americans will finally realize that it’s not the GOP who has their best interests at heart in any way!!!! They don’t care about you and your job, your health insurance, the police, the environment, your low wages, etc. etc. Witness how many ultra-billionaires are on his side. Do you think for one minute they are their for YOUR interests? Heck no. Just remember to vote in 2026 and get rid of the stupid Republicans in both Houses of Congress!