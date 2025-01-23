The White House Press Corps Gears Up for Another Trump Term

A free fact-based press is fundamental to a functioning democracy, as the Founders understood. Unfortunately, I don’t see much of that in the journalism of today. I see journalists and media, both print and video, as increasingly controlled by oligarchs, and staffed by journalists more interested in air-time or front page bylines than objective insightful reportage and commentary. I don’t think much of the media has even properly grasped what is going on in the new administration and what it is trying to achieve. We will see the true state of things over the next few weeks.

Trump takes a question from a reporter on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 9, 2019. Andrew Harnik /’ AP

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has prompted predictable worries among many DC-based reporters about how his administration might seek to control and intimidate the press. But for a surprising number of people on the daily White House beat, that concern is mixed with another, more privately expressed emotion: relief at finally being rid of the Joe Biden press operation.

“I think it’s important for people to understand the context, that we’re coming out of four years of Biden and things haven’t been great,” one White House print reporter told CJR. “There’ve been fewer eyeballs on the press briefings and less attention than under Trump, so people just don’t understand some of the very frustrating things that we’ve dealt with and that we hope are going to be rolled back.”

Among those frustrations: the Biden press office largely kept reporters at a remove from the president, who—as Cameron Joseph noted here last year—had agreed […]