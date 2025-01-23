The White House Press Corps Gears Up for Another Trump Term

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has prompted predictable worries among many DC-based reporters about how his administration might seek to control and intimidate the press. But for a surprising number of people on the daily White House beat, that concern is mixed with another, more privately expressed emotion: relief at finally being rid of the Joe Biden press operation.
“I think it’s important for people to understand the context, that we’re coming out of four years of Biden and things haven’t been great,” one White House print reporter told CJR. “There’ve been fewer eyeballs on the press briefings and less attention than under Trump, so people just don’t understand some of the very frustrating things that we’ve dealt with and that we hope are going to be rolled back.”
Among those frustrations: the Biden press office largely kept reporters at a remove from the president, who—as Cameron Joseph noted here last year—had agreed […]
How very skewed are some of these journalists views. Trump, ever the attention speaker, is accessible. SO great! Biden wasn’t and his administration was boring and ordinary–no big scandals. Boo! Don’t they know enough history to know that fascists ALWAYS go after journalists? I despair.
For months I have been writing in many sites that the press MUST be filled with facts, not lies in a democracy. Yet no one in Congress seems to be concerned enough to bring a bill in their House or Senate! It has nothing to do with a free press. Lies are totally unacceptable in a democracy because the Founding Fathers pushed for a press and free public schools so people would be education, which is essential in a democracy. Fox News, the biggest source of lies, disinformation and misinformation continues to have its viewers ignorant of the truth and that’s why No.2 got as many votes as he did. Now they must realize what a terrible mistake they made, but too late. Congress was pass laws insisting with huge fines that the truth is presented to the American public or be fined in the millions! It harms democracy—and the proof is that No.2 got re-elected.
It doesn’t seem that any of the press have enough “cajones” to ask/or challenge him on some of the things he says!!!