CO2 Levels Rose at Record Rate in 2024

Here is your guarantee that climate change is going to intensify and get worse. Underwriting this guarantee the Trump administration is committed to enlarging America’s dependency on carbon energy.

Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels rose faster than ever last year, according to scientists who say the rise is “incompatible” with goals set by the Paris Agreement, the United Kingdom’s Met Office said, as reported by BBC News.

Carbon levels are currently over 50 percent higher than before the rampant burning of fossil fuels by humans began.

“This is obviously bad news,” said professor Richard Betts, head of climate impacts research at the Met Office and University of Exeter, whose team analyzed the rapidly rising rate of carbon, as The Guardian reported. “But even if it looks like we won’t meet the ambitious Paris goal of 1.5C, it is still worth making every effort to limit the rise. 1.5C is not a cliff-edge after which all is lost. There are lots of solutions already available without any new inventions. This must be extra motivation to work even harder.”

According to the most recent data from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa observatory — where measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide have been recorded for over 60 years — the rate at which carbon is increasing has begun to outpace the Intergovernmental […]