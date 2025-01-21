Trump issues sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters

Today we witnessed the corruption of our legal system by a convicted felon who a majority of us have once again made America’s leader. I predict these people who attacked the the nation’s Capitol, attacked Congress’ defending police and sought to. hang the Vice President will once again become Trump’s militia. Having been once convicted by their peers and yet pardoned by their king do you not think they will serve his interests when he calls them forth once again?

President Donald Trump signs an executive order for pardons on January 6 offenders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.

Credit: Jim Watson / AFP / Getty

President Donald Trump issued a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, commuting the sentences of 14 individuals and offering a “a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

“So, this is January 6th. These are the hostages, approximately 1,500 for a pardon,” Trump said while holding the black folder containing the order.

The commutations for those who attacked police goes well beyond what many of his allies anticipated he would be prepared to extend to the Jan. 6 defendants.

The 14 individuals that Trump identified that he was commuting sentences for are those convicted or otherwise charged with engaging in the separate seditious conspiracies mounted by leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to thwart the lawful […]