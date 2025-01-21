Melania Trump joins her husband in the meme coin billions business

Two days after her president-elect husband generated potentially tens of billions of dollars with a new meme coin, first-lady-in-waiting Melania Trump launched her own coin Sunday night: MELANIA.
Why it matters: The Trump family became crypto billionaires this weekend, simultaneously raising difficult questions about the boundaries between their official roles and personal profits.
By the numbers: The details on this new coin are sketchier, but we can see that it also has a supply of a billion tokens. It’s not clear how many are on the market now.
- According to the token’s site, the team is only setting aside 35% for themselves, but it will also only take 13 months for it all to unlock.
- More than 22,000 wallets held it early Sunday evening, shortly after launch, according to Solscan, a site for checking the details of assets on the Solana blockchain.
- The meme coin is offered by MKT World, a company associated with the incoming first […]