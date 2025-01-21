Melania Trump joins her husband in the meme coin billions business

In the whole of American history there has been no precedent for the corruption, lack of ethics, and greed of Donald and Melania Trump. Convicted sex offender and multiple felon, and his porn sex model wife have, with an existential appropriateness, become the couple leading a country that has lost its way; like an ancient myth come to life.

The once and future first lady, Melania Trump, at a digital art show. Credit: Charly Tribaulleau / AFP / Getty

Two days after her president-elect husband generated potentially tens of billions of dollars with a new meme coin, first-lady-in-waiting Melania Trump launched her own coin Sunday night: MELANIA.

Why it matters: The Trump family became crypto billionaires this weekend, simultaneously raising difficult questions about the boundaries between their official roles and personal profits.

By the numbers: The details on this new coin are sketchier, but we can see that it also has a supply of a billion tokens. It’s not clear how many are on the market now.