‘Has the world gone mad? It has’: foreign reporters share a view of Trump from abroad

The United States is now going down a well-traveled road, that path many other nations have recently taken as they cease to be genuine democracies and become electoral autocracies It may not be obvious to Americans and American media, but here is what it looks like to journalists from other nations that have gone down this track.

A supporter wearing a President-elect Donald Trump mask holds an American Flag up to passing vehicles near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Credit: Carolyn Kaster / AP

What is the view of US democracy from abroad, and what can Americans learn from other nations with a history of political tumult?

During his first term Donald Trump tested democratic norms by undermining trust in fair elections, encouraging political violence and demonizing the media and public servants. He has promised to be a dictator “on day one” of his second term.

As Trump is inaugurated for a second time, we asked political correspondents at newspapers around the world – from Hungary to El Salvador – to share their view of what’s happening in America.

These are countries who have endured strongmen leaders and challenges to democracy. Do they see analogies with what is happening in the US today – and if so, what do they think the future holds for the world’s most powerful democracy?

András Pethő, Direkt36 (Hungary)

Americans should stop telling themselves “this can never happen here”. You have to brace yourself for the worst scenarios, because anything […]