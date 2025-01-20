New memo shows ‘exactly how Republicans plan to sell out the American people’: senator

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) laid bare the plans of how House Republicans plan to finance their tax cuts for the rich by gutting support for everyone else, in a thread posted to Bluesky on Friday afternoon.
“My staff just got ahold of this memo from House Budget Committee Republicans,” wrote Wyden. “It’s lengthy and hard to digest but it tells us exactly how Republicans plan to sell out the American people for another round of tax cuts to the rich.”
House and Senate Republicans are planning a broad package of tax changes to support President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda, with one of their biggest priorities being extending the 2017 tax cut bill — although there is disagreement between the chambers on whether to pass those tax items on their own or bundle them […]