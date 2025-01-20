New memo shows ‘exactly how Republicans plan to sell out the American people’: senator

I think that within the next month, starting with this coming Tuesday, we are going to see just how radically felon Trump and his MAGAts plan to restructure American society. If felon Trump does what he says he wants to do by June you and I will not recognize the United States we have known all our lives.

Republicans applaud as U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks after being re-elected as Speaker of the House on the first day of the 119th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2025. Credit: Elizabeth Frantz ? Reuters

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) laid bare the plans of how House Republicans plan to finance their tax cuts for the rich by gutting support for everyone else, in a thread posted to Bluesky on Friday afternoon.

“My staff just got ahold of this memo from House Budget Committee Republicans,” wrote Wyden. “It’s lengthy and hard to digest but it tells us exactly how Republicans plan to sell out the American people for another round of tax cuts to the rich.”

House and Senate Republicans are planning a broad package of tax changes to support President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda, with one of their biggest priorities being extending the 2017 tax cut bill — although there is disagreement between the chambers on whether to pass those tax items on their own or bundle them […]