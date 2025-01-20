Garlanded with Failure: History will not remember the outgoing attorney general kindly.

Speaking as an historian of the early American republic I completely agree with what Bill Blum says in this article. I think within a decade great students will be writing their doctoral dissertations, on what a weak failure Merrick Garland was as Attorney General, and how badly he handled the many Trump criminal cases and what a great disservice he did to the United States.

Attorney General Merrick Garland. Credit: Mark Schiefelbein / AP

It’s hard to say who is the worst attorney general in American history. The candidates are many and comprise a veritable rogue’s gallery of sadists, reactionaries and incompetents. They range from A. Mitchell Palmer, mastermind of the original Red Scare that decimated the left in the wake of the First World War, to Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III and William Pelham Barr, who sacrificed the rule of law in service to Donald Trump.

Merrick Garland may not share the malignancies of his fellow train wrecks, but he deserves to be in the discussion. Decades from now, historians will memorialize Garland not as a dedicated public servant and fair-minded federal judge whose nomination to the Supreme Court was torpedoed by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans, but as the head of the Justice Department who brought a butter knife to an existential gunfight with Trump, quickening our collective descent into neo-fascism.

After his appointment to helm the DOJ, Garland had one overarching mission: to swiftly convene a grand jury to investigate Trump for […]