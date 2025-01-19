Nearly half of GOP voters support using military to put immigrants in camps

If the criminal a majority of Americans have chosen for their President, a man who sees himself more as a king than a President, does as he says he will do because he knows that half of his MAGAt voters support the use of the military in his deportation schemes by the end of this coming week we may see members of the armed forces involved in civil actions we have not seen since the Viet Nam era and the Kent State killings.

Almost half of Republican voters believe the U.S. military should round up undocumented immigrants and put them into detention camps until they can be deported, a new survey finds.

Why it matters: President-elect Trump has suggested that he’ll use the military in immigration raids and turn to a 1798 law to put immigrants in camps.

His base appears to support those plans despite the likely fierce opposition from most Americans.

By the numbers: 46% of Republicans endorse using the military in mass deportation raids and placing immigrants in camps, according to a nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) post-election survey.

That’s more than double that of independent voters (19%) who agree with the idea.

And that’s more than five times as Democratic voters (8%) who supported this policy.

What they’re saying: “There have been questions in the Trump era where I’ve thought…I can’t believe that we need to know the answer to this question,” Robert P. Jones, president and founder of PRRI, tells Axios.