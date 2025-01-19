Justice Department Sues Six of the Nation’s Largest Landlords in Effort to Stop Alleged Price-Fixing in Rental Markets

Housing costs are one of the difficult problems faced by middle class and poor Americans. And much of the source of their stress and struggle is, at its source, an aspect of our economy being taken over by oligarchs. They are able to cause all this pain because of two things: First, the legalization of the bribery of politicians and our Supreme Court. Second, the rigging of our tax structure which created the oligarchs. As this article describes, outgoing President Biden has done something to disadvantage the real estate oligarchs, we will see if the servant of the oligarchs, the incoming President, allows the Justice Department to continue.

Photo illustration by Andrea Wise / ProPublica. Source photos: Getty

The Department of Justice on Tuesday sued six of the nation’s largest landlords, accusing them of using a pricing algorithm to improperly work together to raise rents across the country.

The lawsuit expands an antitrust complaint the department filed in August that accused property management software-maker RealPage of engaging in illegal price-fixing to reduce competition among landlords so prices — and profits — would soar. Officials conducted a two-year investigation into the scheme following a 2022 ProPublica story that showed how RealPage was helping landlords set rents across the country in a way that legal experts said could result in cartel-like behavior.

Together, the six landlords manage more than 1.3 million apartments in 43 states and the District of Columbia. Prosecutors have already negotiated a settlement with one of them.

“While Americans across the country struggled to afford housing, the landlords named in today’s lawsuit shared sensitive information about rental prices and used algorithms to coordinate to keep the price of rent high,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki of the Justice Department’s Antitrust […]