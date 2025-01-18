U.S. Political Parties Historically Polarized Ideologically

I have been telling you for years about what I call The Great Schism Trend. As this report from Gallup confirms this trend is real, and the split is growing ever greater. We are increasingly becoming two countries in a single nation. I think we will stay one nation, but I also think real power is going to move to the states, and they are going to become ever more different. Oligarchs are already buying the country’s levers of power, media, corporations, and healthcare. By this coming June, I think the Blue state governments are going to become more and more resistant to this takeover, and that will make the schism grow ever greater.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans’ ideological identification was steady in 2024, with an average of 37% describing their political views as “very conservative” or “conservative,” 34% as “moderate,” and 25% as “very liberal” or “liberal.” However, this stability masks new highs in the percentages of Republicans identifying as conservative and Democrats as liberal.

None of the three main ideological groupings of Americans — conservatives, moderates and liberals — has had majority-level status since Gallup began tracking ideology with this measure in 1992. Rather, conservatives and moderates have been closely matched as the two leading groups, while liberals have consistently accounted for a smaller share.

Still, the trend documents changes in the relative strength of each group.