Patient Care Deteriorates After Private Equity Acquisition of Hospitals

American healthcare is getting worse, as this evidence proves. Under Trump, I think the trend will continue downward because of the people he is appointing and his Congressional subservients are going to confirm. Think about it. Mehmet Oz, Robert Kennedy, Jr. both incompetent conspiracy freaks. Then add the corporate pharmaceuticals, hospital owners, and physician group practice corporations all of which operate entirely to make profit and you can easily see where this is headed.

Credit: MedPage Today

Patient care experiences worsened after private equity firms took over hospitals, according to a difference-in-differences analysis.

From 2008 to 2019, the percentage of patients rating hospitals a 9 or 10 (on a scale of 0-10) was unchanged at 73 hospitals acquired by private equity firms (65% before the acquisition and 65.2% after), while it rose at matched control hospitals that weren’t acquired (66.2% to 69.2%), according to Rishi Wadhera, MD, MPP, MPhil, of Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues.

That amounted to a difference-in-differences estimate of -2.4 percentage points (95% CI -3.9 to -0.9), they reported in JAMAopens in a new tab or window.

Furthermore, the percentage of patients who would definitely recommend the hospital declined at those acquired by private equity (66.9% to 65.5%), while it increased at control hospitals (68.2% to 69.3%), for a differential change of -2.1 percentage points (95% CI -3.6 to -0.7).

Wadhera noted that the difference in overall measures of patient care experience between hospitals acquired by private equity and control hospitals grew each subsequent year […]