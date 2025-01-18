Patient Care Deteriorates After Private Equity Acquisition of Hospitals

Patient care experiences worsened after private equity firms took over hospitals, according to a difference-in-differences analysis.
From 2008 to 2019, the percentage of patients rating hospitals a 9 or 10 (on a scale of 0-10) was unchanged at 73 hospitals acquired by private equity firms (65% before the acquisition and 65.2% after), while it rose at matched control hospitals that weren’t acquired (66.2% to 69.2%), according to Rishi Wadhera, MD, MPP, MPhil, of Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues.
That amounted to a difference-in-differences estimate of -2.4 percentage points (95% CI -3.9 to -0.9), they reported in JAMAopens in a new tab or window.
Furthermore, the percentage of patients who would definitely recommend the hospital declined at those acquired by private equity (66.9% to 65.5%), while it increased at control hospitals (68.2% to 69.3%), for a differential change of -2.1 percentage points (95% CI -3.6 to -0.7).
Wadhera noted that the difference in overall measures of patient care experience between hospitals acquired by private equity and control hospitals grew each subsequent year […]