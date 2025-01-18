A Tale of Two Justice Systems: Only Trump Gets Convicted of 34 Felonies and Receives No Punishment

No one seems to be properly discussing this in the media, but I think it is very important that Americans realize they have elected a President who is not only a convicted sex offender but a 34-count multiple convicted felon, and six-time bankrupt, and that this demonstrates not only the poor judgment of a majority of American voters, but also very clearly illustrates how corrupt and debased our legal system has become.

Donald Trump, the first person ever to be elected President who was also a multiple convicted felon and sex offender.

Credit: Dennis Van Tine / Star Max / IPx

Convicted of 34 felony counts in his hush money case, Donald Trump could have faced severe consequences. Each of the felony counts of falsifying business records was punishable by up to four years in prison and fines of up to $5,000. Yet U.S. District Judge Juan Merchan took a remarkably light approach in sentencing Friday, issuing Trump an “unconditional discharge” — meaning no jail time, no fines, and effectively no punishment except that he retains his felony conviction.

For many in the criminal justice reform and abolitionist space, his feather-light sentence further highlights the widespread inequities and failures of a criminal legal system where hundreds of thousands of Americans remain behind bars without ever even being convicted, let alone of a felony.

Despite the nonexistent penalties (aside from limits on […]