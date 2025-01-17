Why the Christian Right Demonizes Discourse

This is one of the main reasons the Republican oligarchs and Trump find it so easy to manipulate lower IQ, lower education, and poorer White people. As the report says, “Their toxic fear of ideas is shaping the modern censorship movement.” I see all of this as a component of what I have called the great schism trend. This is why we are becoming two countries in a single nation.

Banned books chained to a table in “JD Vance’s living room”

Growing up in the evangelical church in the piney woods of east Texas, the world felt circumscribed by an ever-present fear—not just of sin but of ideas that might challenge the worldview handed down to those of us in the pews. Everything outside the Christian framework—including secular music, television, and books—was discouraged. Just as I signed multiple purity pledges throughout my preteen and teen years, promising to avoid not just sex but even impure thoughts, we were taught to practice absolute abstinence from dangerous ideas. Not that those dangerous ideas necessarily always came from the annals of great historical thinkers or even figures from the contemporary political climate. As it happens, the most famous of these examples was a widespread prohibition on Harry Potter. To read about witches and wizards, I was told, was to open oneself to the occult and risk spiritual ruin.

This concept of heterodoxy isn’t simply that these works contain themes or ideas counter to Christian teaching; the central belief about ideas is […]