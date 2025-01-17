Why the Christian Right Demonizes Discourse

Growing up in the evangelical church in the piney woods of east Texas, the world felt circumscribed by an ever-present fear—not just of sin but of ideas that might challenge the worldview handed down to those of us in the pews. Everything outside the Christian framework—including secular music, television, and books—was discouraged. Just as I signed multiple purity pledges throughout my preteen and teen years, promising to avoid not just sex but even impure thoughts, we were taught to practice absolute abstinence from dangerous ideas. Not that those dangerous ideas necessarily always came from the annals of great historical thinkers or even figures from the contemporary political climate. As it happens, the most famous of these examples was a widespread prohibition on Harry Potter. To read about witches and wizards, I was told, was to open oneself to the occult and risk spiritual ruin.
What a great article! It covered ever aspect of what is going on today and the power that the GOP has given these evangelicals and religious leaders to actually control what we hear and read and see and study!!! Time for a really strong leader to come forth who speaks well and can show people how this is antithetical to everything democratic! Where is that person?