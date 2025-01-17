In farewell speech, Biden warns an ‘oligarchy’ in America is threatening democracy

Normally, I would not feature something so well-covered by all manner of media, as President Biden’s final national address, but these comments by the President are not getting the kind of coverage they should. We are on the edge of becoming an electoral autocracy, and I think this is going to be obvious to anyone with an IQ above their waist size by next week. What is happening is the same thing that caused the Civil War. When people talk about the Civil War the focus is always on slavery and that is correct, but only the partial reason the Confederacy formed. White oligarchs controlled the South, and owning other humans was the bulk of their wealth. Ending slavery meant the end of their wealth, since without slaves all they had was land with no one to work it without pay. To maintain their control the White Southern oligarchs manipulated culture so the low IQ, low education, working-class Whites would defend the oligarchs’ interests, to the point of giving up their lives. In my opinion, that is exactly what the oligarchs, led by a man who normally couldn’t get a job as a janitor, are doing. The Southern poor Whites worked against their own wellbeing, just as the White MAGAt voters, have worked and voted against their best interests.

Credit: Screen capture NBC News

President Joe Biden‘s farewell address Wednesday came with a series of warnings for the future of the country, among them that a rising “oligarchy taking shape” threatens American democracy.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments, delivered from the Oval Office, seemed clearly aimed at billionaire Elon Musk, who has been at the side of President-elect Donald Trump since his election win, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Biden recalled former President Dwight Eisenhower’s warning against a “military-industrial complex” in which he used his 1961 farewell address to caution against “the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power.”

“Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex,” Biden said. “It could pose real dangers for our country as well.”

Biden also launched into a sharp criticism of social media platforms, arguing they are neglecting to fact-check.

“Social media is […]