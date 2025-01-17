In farewell speech, Biden warns an ‘oligarchy’ in America is threatening democracy

Normally, I would not feature something so well-covered by all manner of media, as President Biden’s final national address, but these comments by the President are not getting the kind of coverage they should. We are on the edge of becoming an electoral autocracy, and I think this is going to be obvious to anyone with an IQ above their waist size by next week. What is happening is the same thing that caused the Civil War. When people talk about the Civil War the focus is always on slavery and that is correct, but only the partial reason the Confederacy formed. White oligarchs controlled the South, and owning other humans was the bulk of their wealth. Ending slavery meant the end of their wealth, since without slaves all they had was land with no one to work it without pay. To maintain their control the White Southern oligarchs manipulated culture so the low IQ, low education, working-class Whites would defend the oligarchs’ interests, to the point of giving up their lives. In my opinion, that is exactly what the oligarchs, led by a man who normally couldn’t get a job as a janitor, are doing. The Southern poor Whites worked against their own wellbeing, just as the White MAGAt voters, have worked and voted against their best interests.
President Joe Biden‘s farewell address Wednesday came with a series of warnings for the future of the country,among them that a rising “oligarchy taking shape” threatens American democracy.
“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” Biden said.
Biden’s comments, delivered from the Oval Office, seemed clearly aimed at billionaire Elon Musk, who has been at the side of President-elect Donald Trump since his election win, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Biden recalled former President Dwight Eisenhower’s warning against a “military-industrial complex” in which he used his 1961 farewell address to caution against “the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power.”
“Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex,” Biden said. “It could pose real dangers for our country as well.”
Biden also launched into a sharp criticism of social media platforms, arguing they are neglecting to fact-check.
Joe Biden is a funny man. It is kind of him to treat us to humor on his last days in office. Joe Biden has been a loyal servant of the oligarchs for decades. He is worried that the Red Team oligarchs are taking power from the Blue team oligarches. Remember that this was the guy that refused to have any primary competition as part of the Democratic party nomination process. The headline is funny as well. The oliogarchs can’t threaten something we don’t have. Maybe he decided to engage in this humerous exersize because his team of oligarchs stabbed him in the back prior to the nomination.
His speech was well-covered by nearly every anchor on MSNBC and there was great discussion about what is going on. We have a Supreme Court that will not protect this nation from an oligarchy and there is still a very small majority of GOP who will control both houses. So we have to live vigilantly through 2 years and opposing everything that is harmful to peoples’ rights and then we have an election. Hopefully, a goodly number of Americans will have paid attention and replaced Representatives and Senators so that Dems can have control over our laws and rights.