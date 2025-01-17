Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, January 17th, 2025

Annual U.S. Dementia Cases Projected to Rise to 1 Million by 2060

Author:     Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
Source:     Scientific American
Publication Date:     January 13, 2025
 Link: Annual U.S. Dementia Cases Projected to Rise to 1 Million by 2060
Stephan:  

This is a report on some important new research on the dramatic increase in the occurrence of dementia, both because we are an aging population and for previously unrecognized genetic reasons.

To read the research study upon which this report is based see: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03340-9.epdf

Around one million Americans may develop some form of dementia every year by 2060, according to a study published on Monday in Nature Medicine. The latest forecast suggests a massive and harrowing increase from annual cases predicted for 2020, in which approximately 514,000 adults in the U.S. were estimated to be diagnosed with dementia—an umbrella term that describes several neurological conditions that affect memory and cognition.

The new study also showed the lifetime risk of dementia increased progressively with older age. They estimated that after age 55, the lifetime risk of dementia is 42 percent, and continues to rise sharply to 56 percent after age 85. Groups that showed greater lifetime risks (between 44 and 59 percent after age 55) were Black adults, women and people who carried the allele APOE e4this variation of the gene APOE, which codes for the protein apolipoprotein E, increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, but the study focused on all forms.

“I knew the total lifetime risk would be higher than previous 20-year-old estimates,” says Josef Coresh, senior author of […]

