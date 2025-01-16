Young, single men are leaving traditional churches. They found a more ‘masculine’ alternative

We have what I see as a serious negative cultural trend going on in the United States. Young single, mostly White, men don’t seem to understand what the role of manhood is about. They are frightened and resentful about gender equality. This is strongly reflected in what is happening to religious affiliation in America. On the one hand, hundreds of thousands are leaving any church affiliation. On the other hand, young, single, mostly White men, as I said, are moving from Protestant churches to affiliate, as this article describes, with highly orthodox Catholic sects thinking they are more masculine. It’s pathetic but true.

Seraphim Holland, a priest at the St Nicholas Orthodox Church in McKinney, Texas, has witnessed a surge of converts in recent years Credit: James Breeden / Breeden Media LLC

Young, single men are flocking to the Orthodox church after discovering the “masculine” Christian religion through online influencers.

Some converts said they felt disillusioned with the “feminisation” of the Protestant church and were attracted to the “authenticity” of Orthodoxy, which they claim pushes them physically and mentally.

Priests are now planning to open new parishes to accommodate the “tsunami” of young men who have converted since the pandemic.

They say that most of the new converts found the Orthodox church by watching YouTube videos or listening to podcasts.

Matthew Ryan, a former atheist, found Orthodoxy after he saw a comment about good and evil on YouTube after “hitting rock bottom”.

The science teacher, 41, who had moved to Salt Lake City in 2022 to escape New York’s “draconian” Covid rules, began researching the Bible.

This eventually led him to a one-hour YouTube video in which a Protestant visits an Orthodox church and speaks to a priest.

“I watched that, and […]