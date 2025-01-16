Wright poised for confirmation despite hearing clashes over climate, LA fires

In contrast to what the Chinese are doing, felon Trump’s administration is moving in the opposite direction. Chris Wright, Trump’s pick of Secretary of Energy has a long history of being an evangelist for ramping up carbon energy production. HIs personal financial interests are entwined with fossil fuels. You would think that what has happened in Asheville, North Carolina and, now, Los Angeles would be warning enough. But apparently not. The United States under Trump’s administration it is becoming clear simply will make choices about energy that will not properly prepare the country for what climate change is going to do.

Felon Trump’s pick for Energy Secretary, Chris wright, an evangalist for fossil fuels Credit: The New York Times

Fracking CEO Chris Wright is on track to be the nation’s next energy secretary despite a few tense moments during his confirmation hearing.

The tension largely centered around climate change. Wright acknowledges that the planet is warming, but has downplayed the phenomenon’s connection to extreme weather.

Nevertheless, even some Democrats expressed support for his nomination, including Sen. John Hickenlooper (Colo), who introduced Wright at the start of the hearing.

“He’s a scientist who has invested his life around energy. He is indeed an unrestrained enthusiast for fossil fuels in almost every regard, but he studied nuclear,” Hickenlooper said. “His first years of working were in solar. He has experience in wind. He is a practitioner and a key innovator around geothermal.”

“I have high optimism we can work together,” Hickenlooper added.

Wright is the CEO of Liberty Energy, a fracking technology company. He’s poised to run the Energy Department, which oversees energy research and loans, as well as the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) posed tough questions to Wright over some of his […]