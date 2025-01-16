China plans to build enormous solar array in space — and it could collect more energy in a year than ‘all the oil on Earth’

While the incoming Trump administration is committed to “drill baby drill” continuation of the carbon era the Chinese are moving to exit the carbon era, as the extraordinary project to beam power down from space described in this report illustrates.

A Chinese Long March 5 rocket launches the China National Space Administration’s Tianwen-1 Mars rover, lander and orbiter from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23, 2020. Credit: CCTV / China National Space Agency

China has announced plans to build a giant solar power space station, which will be lifted into orbit piece by piece using the nation’s brand-new heavy lift rockets.

Chinese scientists have announced a plan to build an enormous, 0.6 mile (1 kilometer) wide solar power station in space that will beam continuous energy back to Earth via microwaves.

The project, which will see its components lofted to a geostationary orbit above Earth using super-heavy rockets, has been dubbed “another Three Gorges Dam project above the Earth.”

The Three Gorges Dam, located in the middle of the Yangtze river in central China, is the world’s largest hydropower project and generates 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year. According to one NASA scientist, the dam is so large that, if completely filled, the mass of the water contained within would lengthen Earth’s days by 0.06 microseconds.

