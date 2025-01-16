Biden removes Cuba from list of state sponsors of terrorism

In the final moments of his Presidency Joe Biden has made the first intelligent move about Cuba any President has made in nearly 50 years, and taken Cuba off the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Cuba has become essentially a failed state that its population has been unable to change largely because the United States has done everything it can to keep it a failed state. If Trump doesn’t reverse what Biden has done, we may finally see the Cuban people force a change.

President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy during a speech at the State Department in Washington. Credit: Susan Walsh / AP

President Joe Biden is removing Cuba from a U.S. government list of state sponsors of terrorism on Tuesday, according to administration officials.

That move, and a number of other conciliatory actions, are being taken in the hope of securing the release of political prisoners on the island, the officials told reporters in a briefing ahead of the announcement.

It could be a significant breakthrough in the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Cuba, though President-elect Donald Trump may choose to reverse the decisions.

The officials said the White House also will suspend a provision of the Helms-Burton Act which has allowed Cuban exiles living in the United States to file claims against Havana in court and seek compensation for assets expropriated following the 1959 Cuban Revolution. The administration will also eliminate a list of restricted Cuban entities barred from certain financial transactions during the first Trump administration.

The Biden administration has long wanted to see Cuba release hundreds of political prisoners in Cuban […]