Biden removes Cuba from list of state sponsors of terrorism

President Joe Biden is removing Cuba from a U.S. government list of state sponsors of terrorism on Tuesday, according to administration officials.
That move, and a number of other conciliatory actions, are being taken in the hope of securing the release of political prisoners on the island, the officials told reporters in a briefing ahead of the announcement.
It could be a significant breakthrough in the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Cuba, though President-elect Donald Trump may choose to reverse the decisions.
The officials said the White House also will suspend a provision of the Helms-Burton Act which has allowed Cuban exiles living in the United States to file claims against Havana in court and seek compensation for assets expropriated following the 1959 Cuban Revolution. The administration will also eliminate a list of restricted Cuban entities barred from certain financial transactions during the first Trump administration.
The Biden administration has long wanted to see Cuba release hundreds of political prisoners in Cuban […]