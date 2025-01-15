‘Would love to see her faked’: the dark world of sexual deepfakes – and the women fighting back

Here finally, although still too little too late, is some good news reporting something being done to clean up the fake porn and sex images and videos in the internet social media sewer. I have had several readers who have been subjected to this write and tell me how it is essentially impossible to stop the spread of fake nude pictures of them, or videos of them committing some sex act, and that it leaves a permanent emotional scar because they never know who has seen these fake images. One woman also told me she had been threatened with blackmail if she didn’t pay to stop the release to her husband of her having sex with a teenage boy. This trend is affecting untold thousands of people, particularly women, and early teen girls. And yet the billionaires who own the social media sites do nothing.

Illustration: Observer Design

The government has promised a crackdown on synthetic image abuse – but campaigners warn it doesn’t go far enough.

It began with an anonymous email. “I’m genuinely so, so sorry to reach out to you,” it read. Beneath the words were three links to an internet forum. “Huge trigger warning … They contain lewd photoshopped images of you.”

Jodie (not her real name) froze. In the past, the 27-year-old from Cambridgeshire had had problems with people stealing her photos to set up dating profiles and social media accounts. She had reported it to police but been told there was nothing they could do, so pushed it to the back of her mind.

But this email, on 10 March 2021, was impossible to ignore. She clicked the links. “It was just like time stood still,” she said. “I remember letting out a huge scream. I completely broke down.”

The forum, an alternative pornographic website, contained hundreds of photos of her – on her own, on holiday, with her friends and housemates – alongside comments calling them “sluts” and “whores” and […]