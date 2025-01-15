Sanctioning of global white supremacist terrorism group rattles U.S. extremist members

As Biden prepares to leave office his State Department has finally done something positive about White Supremacy terrorism, the biggest civil threat in the United States. So this is good news. It will be interesting to see how the billionaires who own the big social media platforms respond to what the State Department has done. I will be following this closely.

Credit: Roxanne Cooper / MidJourney

The State Department has applied the “specially designated global terrorist” designation to the Terrorgram Collective in a groundbreaking move that for the first time sanctions a transnational white supremacist terrorist group with a significant presence in the United States.

The announcement on Monday — one week before President Biden leaves office — justified the designation based on the group “posing a significant risk of committing, or having participated in training to commit acts of terrorism that threaten the security of United States nationals or national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.” Terrorgram is an amalgam of the words “terror” and “Telegram,” the latter of which is a social media platform used by members to distribute propaganda.

“This is the first time you’ve seen a white supremacist group that had members or supporters in the U.S. receive the designation,” Seamus Hughes, a researcher at the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center at the University of Nebraska, told Raw Story.

Two of the group’s leaders, Dallas Erin Humber of California and […]