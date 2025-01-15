Jack Smith Report Insists Evidence Against Trump ‘Sufficient’ for Conviction If Not for 2024 Victory

It is now clear that had American voters not elected him to be their next President that already multiply convicted felon Donald Trump would have been convicted yet again and be headed for prison. That is very clear in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s just-issued report. I don’t think the media is giving this anything close to the attention it deserves, and I doubt that most MAGAt Americans will even pay much attention to this reality. “Shining city of a hill,” as fascist Reagan described the United States. Not in my opinion. Instead, we are a nation going downhill at a speed I find hard to comprehend.

Special Counsel ack Smith and convicted felon President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024 prevented his conviction for crimes tied to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, according to special counsel Jack Smith’s newly released report.

The Justice Department unveiled the 137-page document early Tuesday, obtained by the New York Times, and offered a detailed look at Trump’s actions following his 2020 loss.

“When it became clear that Trump had lost the election and that lawful means of challenging the election results had failed, he resorted to a series of criminal efforts to retain power,” Smith wrote.

Smith, appointed to investigate Trump’s efforts to subvert democracy after the January 6 Capitol riot of 2021, concluded that “but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.”

The report underscored the Justice Department’s stance on presidential immunity, which halted Trump’s prosecution.

“The department’s view that the constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a president is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged,” Smith wrote.

The investigation detailed […]