The Psychological Toll of California’s Catastrophic Fires

Entire neighborhoods in Southern California have been destroyed by deadly wildfires, displacing communities that don’t know what — if anything — they’ll have to return to.
The big picture: Researchers have linked wildfires to long-lasting anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in survivors, in addition to the well-documented physical toll.
- Both the loss and uncertainty surrounding wildfires are traumatic, Jeff Katzman, a Connecticut-based psychiatrist who grew up in Pacific Palisades, California, told Axios.
- “There is the lingering, not knowing status of what happened,” he said. “There’s the experience of loss of an entire community that has generations of meaning.”
Between the lines: Like other modern tragedies, destruction in California is being shared immediately on social media.
- “There’s something potentially positive about it that people who have suffered together or are in this together can connect and can share resources and can share experiences,” Katzman said.
- On another level, he added, it can be “difficult to integrate” seeing so much relatable, devastating information, leading to a sense of helplessness.
Context: Research published last year found a link between wildfires and worsened mental health by analyzing psychotropic prescription data on 7 million people over an eight-year period following 25 large fires on the West Coast.
- People exposed to California’s […]