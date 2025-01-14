‘Merrick Garland has been wholly useless’: MSNBC host drops the hammer on outgoing AG

Former Republican National Committee chair and current MSNBC host Michael Steele used a segment on Judge Aileen Cannon’s latest attempt to run interference for Donald Trump to veer off and lash out at Attorney General Merrick Garland for how he has run the DOJ which conducted multiple investigations of Donald Trump that have all been for naught.
With the DOJ forced to drop multiple investigations of Trump involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and stolen government documents being hoarded at Mar-a-Lago, Garland has received considerable criticism for dragging his feet until it was too late –– allowing the president-elect to avoid going to trial.
After criticizing Cannon for being “a stain on the entire judiciary,” Steele turned his ire on Garland.
“I’m of the view I don’t care how you release it, just get the damn thing [Jack Smith report] released because we have we have nickel and dimed around this. Merrick Garland has been wholly useless in this process, completely useless,” he ranted to ex-prosecutor […]
Totally agree that Garland was a terrible Attorney General, BUT he was a spectacular judge and was confirmed 100-0. I know Biden chose him for AG because he felt so terrible how he had been treated by that McConnell who then put in Coney Barrett 6 days before an election!
He would have been a wonderful Supreme Court justice, but he’s not an administrator and was absolutely in the wrong position. Sadly, he was wasted and wrong in that position and SCOTUS lost someone who would have been perfect on the court.
See? The Republicans don’t give a damn about our country except that they want to rule and control everything!