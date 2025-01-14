‘Abominable’: Trump and GOP Float Tying Los Angeles Wildfire Aid to Debt Ceiling

Felon Trump has a long history of blocking federal aid to states led by politicians he doesn’t like, and his Republican Congressional cretins support him in this. However, this situation in Los Angeles is unlike anything the country has seen before regarding the extent of damage, the suffering, and damage that will take years to alleviate. And yet, once again, the MAGAt scum are politicizing the disaster, rather than offering compassionate support. They are even blaming Governor Newsom for giving in to Native Americans and destroying four dams to protect the ecosystem. Of course, these MAGAt commentators don’t mention that the dams were 500 miles away from Los Angeles and played no role at all in the water issues LA country faced.

Evacuees from the Eaton Fire dwell among heaps of clothes displayed on the ground at a donation center in Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California, on January 13, 2025. Credit: Etienne Laurent / AFP / Getty



The deputy national director of the Working Families Party had sharp words for a group of House Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump, who, according to Politico reporting published Monday, discussed tying fire relief for California to the politically charged issue of increasing the debt ceiling.

The reporting comes as California continues to battle fires in the Los Angeles area that have consumed tens of thousands of acres and left over 20 people dead. The scale of the destruction could make them, collectively, the costliest wildfire disaster in U.S. history, a climate scientist told the Los Angeles Times last week.

“The Palisades wildfires have destroyed homes, schools, and businesses and left thousands of families without a roof over their heads. It’s outrageous that Trump and House Republicans are threatening to withhold recovery aid if their conditions aren’t met,” said Working Families Party […]