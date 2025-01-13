Since 1972 when I was appointed by Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird to the Secretary of Defense-MIT Study Group on Innovation, Technology, and the Future, I have been studying what is happening in the news, looking for trends. In 1991 I began publishing online the daily Schwartzreport, and since 2005 I have been researching these papers for each issue of Explore in both of which I track trends thatare shaping our future. Even longer, since the late 1960s, I have been an experimentalist studying the nature of consciousness, particularly non-physiologically based, nonlocal consciousness. I go into this bit of bio because these parallel paths in my life have made me recognize a trend that media, politicians, and most people neither mention or even notice: a precognition that is shaping humanity’s future. Let me begin with the United States. If you look at the Project 2025 book, several of whose authors now hold high positions in the current administration, it is easy to see this is the blueprint now guiding the United States. This is a book about […]
HUMANITY’S PRECOGNITITON: Climate Change and the Decline of Democracy
My life has been largely defined by three activities: My experimental research on the nature of consciousness, my research on the trends shaping human civilization, and my research on how to foster individual and social wellbeing. Over the past 60 years, I have written hundreds of peer-reviewed papers, articles, books, and book chapters on these three activities. This just-published research paper is one of the most important publications I have ever written. Something historically unique is happening to Earth and all the beings making up Earth’s matrix of life, from bacteria, and viruses to humanity and everything in between. Whether you are rich or poor, no matter what race you are, or where on Earth you live, it shapes your life, whether you recognize this or not. It is going to shape your children’s lives and their children’s lives. This paper describes why humanity as Earth’s dominant species must change priorities. If we are going to survive and prosper we must make fostering wellbeing individually and socially the fundamental governing every choice we make. As the fires now raging in Los Angeles are telling us the time to prepare for this is running out.
“Why is this happening? … But beginning about 20 years ago, in 2005,
the trend began to go the other way and has now reached the point
where the number of democracies and non-democracies is essentially
the same. Why?
The answer, I think, is that people began to become afraid. ”
>>To misquote, “You are not seeing the trees from the forest”. You are not distinguishing between people who are experiencing precognitive fear, from those that are being influenced by the system to be afraid.
Precognitive fear would be accompanied with information on a response, which would lead to some corrective action. For example, Roger Hallam (rogerhallam.com) has been predicting collapse for year and has been getting people to protest, to shutdown highways, etc.
Nova Spivak who had a dream about climate change ( https://www.novaspivack.com/tag/dreams) ended up putting a library up in space.
You are looking at an entrenched system that does not know how to self correct and is therefore becoming more controlling. To quote Dune, “Fear is the mind killer”. They are promoting fear in order to increase compliance of the population with what they feel they need to do.
Thank you for everything you are doing to promote awareness of these important ideas. You are a light house for the rough seas that we are all in.
We are still unclear if remote viewing the future shows the future or the most likely future at that time.