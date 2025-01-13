HUMANITY’S PRECOGNITITON: Climate Change and the Decline of Democracy

Stephan:

My life has been largely defined by three activities: My experimental research on the nature of consciousness, my research on the trends shaping human civilization, and my research on how to foster individual and social wellbeing. Over the past 60 years, I have written hundreds of peer-reviewed papers, articles, books, and book chapters on these three activities. This just-published research paper is one of the most important publications I have ever written. Something historically unique is happening to Earth and all the beings making up Earth’s matrix of life, from bacteria, and viruses to humanity and everything in between. Whether you are rich or poor, no matter what race you are, or where on Earth you live, it shapes your life, whether you recognize this or not. It is going to shape your children’s lives and their children’s lives. This paper describes why humanity as Earth’s dominant species must change priorities. If we are going to survive and prosper we must make fostering wellbeing individually and socially the fundamental governing every choice we make. As the fires now raging in Los Angeles are telling us the time to prepare for this is running out.