While Los Angeles Burns, AI Fans the Flames

As multiple wildfires tore across Los Angeles County this week, leveling thousands of homes and businesses and killing at least 10 people, incoming President Donald Trump seized upon the crisis as an opportunity to point fingers and make false claims.
“Governor Gavin Newscum [sic] refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California,” Trump posted on Truth Social, “including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.”
No such water restoration declaration exists, but Governor Newsom’s water management policies have become a flashpoint for conservative ire after news broke Wednesday that the hydrants being used to fight the Pacific Palisades fire had run dry.
In reality, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, firefighters’ need […]
