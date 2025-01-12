While Los Angeles Burns, AI Fans the Flames

I hope that you understand that the catastrophe in Los Angeles, like the one in Ashville, North Carolina, represent opening acts in what is going to be the heart-rending drama of climate change. But here, as this article describes, is an aspect of this epoch that I have not even seen mentioned before: The link between AI and the growing scarcity of water in urban areas already experiencing water inadequacy. What it tells us is that once again profit is overpowering any consideration of planning for societal wellbeing. This linkage guarantees further disasters, and this administration led by felon Trump instead of preparing the United States for what is coming is just spewing out his mental diarrhea.

A burned fire extinguisher sits in the auditorium at the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on January 10, 2025, in Altadena, California. Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty

As multiple wildfires tore across Los Angeles County this week, leveling thousands of homes and businesses and killing at least 10 people, incoming President Donald Trump seized upon the crisis as an opportunity to point fingers and make false claims.

“Governor Gavin Newscum [sic] refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California,” Trump posted on Truth Social, “including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.”

No such water restoration declaration exists, but Governor Newsom’s water management policies have become a flashpoint for conservative ire after news broke Wednesday that the hydrants being used to fight the Pacific Palisades fire had run dry.

In reality, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, firefighters’ need […]