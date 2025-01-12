This could be the beginning of the end for fire insurance in California

Putting aside the disinformation crap that felon Trump endlessly spews — a revealing sign as to what his administration is going to be like — what is standing out for me is the insurance issue. In large parts of Florida, it is already impossible to get home insurance, and it looks like something similar is coming up in California. Once again I see it as a warning that the United States is not properly preparing for climate change. Democrats and Republicans both have not taken the climate change trends seriously. The country is going to be transformed over the next 15-20 years, and there is going to be great misery, suffering, and death. because of this failure.

Firefighters work to extinguish flames engulfing a home as a brush fire rages in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 7, 2025.

Credit: David Swanson / AFP / Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Wednesday’s firestorm in a wealthy area of Los Angeles could be the final straw that breaks California’s insurance market.

The state’s insurance market has been teetering on the edge of insolvency for years thanks to catastrophic wildfires that have driven many insurers to stop writing new policies and drop existing ones. Wednesday’s wind-driven wildfires in a part of Los Angeles packed with multimillion-dollar homes could accelerate its collapse.

“It’s obviously going to be bad,” said Rep. Brad Sherman, the Democrat who represents the neighborhood between Malibu and Santa Monica where the Palisades Fire — one of six burning uncontained across the region — had destroyed more than 1,000 buildings as of Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve already seen big increases. And we’ve seen these increases not only in houses that are close to the brush, but in areas where you’re surrounded by other homes.”

President-elect Donald Trump called […]