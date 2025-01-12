Americans are doubling down on the thing that hurts them the most

Yesterday, Congress certified the electoral vote count making a billionaire president again, starting after he’s sworn in on January 20th.
Yes, we chose a billionaire. Again. After other billionaires spent billions to convince us to make that choice.
As you’re reading these words, billionaires from America and around the world are making pilgrimages to his shabby golf motel to kiss our upcoming billionaire president’s ass and hand him envelopes with $1 million checks that represent a few hours (at most) of income for most of them or their companies.
Meanwhile, our billionaire president-in-waiting is packing his cabinet — the heads of all of the most important federal agencies — with even more billionaires. This is all being celebrated over on billionaire-owned Fox “News” and on billionaire-owned hate radio networks, as well as in the billionaire-owned Washington Post, LA Times, and the roughly half of American local newspapers owned by billionaire hedge funds.
Other countries enjoy benefits like free healthcare and college; modern mass transit; and affordable housing, food, and […]
Why aren’t Americans peacefully protesting in the streets as they did in the 1960’s for change? Because they know that their government is almost totally bought: the millionaires vs. the billionaires. I remember the street protests against the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – I was there – they had no effect on the behavior of the Empire. In fact, it was the government’s non-reaction which convinced me that we now live in an Empire. I remember the protests of Zuccotti Park. Shut down by police. You have to start by admitting to yourself how bad things are before you can change them. Our Empire will end as many do – through internal corruption, followed by military defeat. The elites have succeeded in forestalling all efforts at reform. The system which brought us here will not get us out. Thank outside the box.
When you ask, What is wrong with Americans and why are people not protesting? I have thought about this question and 2 answers come to mind quickly.
1. The fear of violence and being physically attacked if you do, as well as, fear of some form of retribution from Trump when he gets into office.
2. People being traumatized, exhausted and completely heart broken from the supposed outcome of the election (which I believe is not the true outcome). People feel powerless against the oligarchs and that there is nothing anyone can do to fight this. Many people felt as though so much of their time and energy was spent riding the roller coaster ride of the exhausting election cycle, volunteering, informing and educating people. And still this insurrectionist won. How do you fight against millions of Russian bots and real.people online and on TV pumping out false information hourly, daily? How do you fight against media that has normalized this sick individual? I have written emails to the White House every day regarding the election fraud. Looking forward to a response. I am a single parent and do feel scared that if something happened to me in a march or protest, my child who have no parent to take care of him (his Dad passed away). I can’t believe we live in a time where the violent mob is a serious consideration.
Thank you for this truly disturbing article, and thank you to those who commented here as well. I remember the energy of the Women’s March (it was huge and global – 800,000 people marched in Los Angeles alone). We felt that surely, things would change after a show like that. What followed in those years was a huge march for climate, and one to end gun violence. Nothing changed. I think we do feel powerless. When I watched Musk gleefully dancing around the stage Trump was having his “rally” on, I realized he might as well have a tee shirt on that said “We Own You”. It is terrifying to see all of these oligarchs lining up behind a vicious lunatic. I had no idea there was such utter corruption. One thing I have done is to end my Amazon account, get ready to leave Facebook for the new Blue Sky, shop at Lowes instead of Home Depot, buy at Costco, etc. We can at least do that, investigate where our money goes.
The MAGAs are dumb and think Trump is God’s gift to America. AND they only watch Fox News, so what do you expect? The rest of the country is resigned to his being president (and it’s mainly their fault for the huge number of Dems who DIDN’T vote). And they all have their heads looking at their phones and Tik Tok and other junk that skews their thinking. We deserve what we get if we let this jerk do whatever he wants!