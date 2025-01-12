Americans are doubling down on the thing that hurts them the most

As he usually does Thom Hartmann has it spot on. All these issues will be familiar to regular SR readers. WHat I don’t understand is where is the civil nonviolent uprising such as got women the vote, ended the Viet Nam War, and achieved — if briefly — a new age of civil rights. Something is wrong with the psyche´ of the American people, and nothing is going to change this but we ourselves.

Yesterday, Congress certified the electoral vote count making a billionaire president again, starting after he’s sworn in on January 20th.

Yes, we chose a billionaire. Again. After other billionaires spent billions to convince us to make that choice.

As you’re reading these words, billionaires from America and around the world are making pilgrimages to his shabby golf motel to kiss our upcoming billionaire president’s ass and hand him envelopes with $1 million checks that represent a few hours (at most) of income for most of them or their companies.

Meanwhile, our billionaire president-in-waiting is packing his cabinet — the heads of all of the most important federal agencies — with even more billionaires. This is all being celebrated over on billionaire-owned Fox “News” and on billionaire-owned hate radio networks, as well as in the billionaire-owned Washington Post, LA Times, and the roughly half of American local newspapers owned by billionaire hedge funds.

Other countries enjoy benefits like free healthcare and college; modern mass transit; and affordable housing, food, and […]