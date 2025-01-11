‘Morally Bankrupt’ Biden Blasted for $8 Billion More in Arms to Israel Amid Gaza Genocide

I predict that historians will define President Biden in three ways: First, and the good news, he restored the wreck of the American economy he inherited from Donald Trump. Second, and then shameful bad news, he arranged for the United States government during his term to fund Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. Third, his shameful failure to remove Merrick Garland for his abysmal performance as Attorney General.

Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah for treatment aftermath of Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Bureij Camp, Gaza on January 4, 2025.

Credit: Ashraf Amra / Anadolu / Getty

Human rights advocates in the United States and around the world on Monday condemned outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden for continuing to fuel Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip with a pending $8 billion weapons package.

Since Axoisrevealed late Friday that his administration had notified Congress of the deal, Biden has faced a fresh flood of outrage, with critics calling the president “morally bankrupt” and his decision to keep arming Israel “willful madness.”

“Too many kids still alive in Gaza for Joe Biden’s liking,” Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian American political analyst, said on social media. “This is an administration of cowards and criminals and will go down as a historic worst.”

Two men who resigned from the Biden administration over U.S. support for Israel’s assault on Gaza—which […]