Saturday, January 11th, 2025

‘Morally Bankrupt’ Biden Blasted for $8 Billion More in Arms to Israel Amid Gaza Genocide

Author:     Jessica Corbett
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:    
Stephan:  

I predict that historians will define President Biden in three ways: First, and the good news, he restored the wreck of the American economy he inherited from Donald Trump. Second, and then shameful bad news, he arranged for the United States government during his term to fund Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. Third, his shameful failure to remove Merrick Garland for his abysmal performance as Attorney General.

Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah for treatment aftermath of Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Bureij Camp, Gaza on January 4, 2025.
Credit: Ashraf Amra / Anadolu / Getty

Human rights advocates in the United States and around the world on Monday condemned outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden for continuing to fuel Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip with a pending $8 billion weapons package.

Since Axoisrevealed late Friday that his administration had notified Congress of the deal, Biden has faced a fresh flood of outrage, with critics calling the president “morally bankrupt” and his decision to keep arming Israel “willful madness.”

“Too many kids still alive in Gaza for Joe Biden’s liking,” Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian American political analyst, said on social media. “This is an administration of cowards and criminals and will go down as a historic worst.”

Two men who resigned from the Biden administration over U.S. support for Israel’s assault on Gaza—which […]

  1. Albus Eddie on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5:14 am

    The Empire is behaving as empires do. Working for those running them. If you are not looking at US foreign policy through the lens of Empire then many things won’t make sense, and you’ll be wondering about issues of the US government behaving “morally”. If fact, Biden and Garland are working exactly as they are supposed to be working: as agents to keep the Empire running smooth and stable. Don’t want the US Government to be running an Empire? The I guess you’ll need a representative government won’t you? Think outside the box.

  2. Terri Quint on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5:41 am

    Regarding Merrick Garland, when he was appointed to be a federal judge, the vote was 100 – 0!!!
    He was an excellent judge and that’s where he belonged. But when McConnell prevented his nomination to the Supreme Court, I believe Biden felt bad for him and appointed him to be attorney general, which was absolutely the wrong position for him! He would have been a wonderful SCOLTUS justice—-deliberative, honest, fair, etc. etc. He’s not the administrative type, but I understand Biden’s attempt to recognize him. Such a shame given the horrible people that Trump put on the court without any opposition!!!!

