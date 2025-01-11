‘Morally Bankrupt’ Biden Blasted for $8 Billion More in Arms to Israel Amid Gaza Genocide

Human rights advocates in the United States and around the world on Monday condemned outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden for continuing to fuel Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip with a pending $8 billion weapons package.
Since Axoisrevealed late Friday that his administration had notified Congress of the deal, Biden has faced a fresh flood of outrage, with critics calling the president “morally bankrupt” and his decision to keep arming Israel “willful madness.”
“Too many kids still alive in Gaza for Joe Biden’s liking,” Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian American political analyst, said on social media. “This is an administration of cowards and criminals and will go down as a historic worst.”
Two men who resigned from the Biden administration over U.S. support for Israel’s assault on Gaza—which […]
The Empire is behaving as empires do. Working for those running them. If you are not looking at US foreign policy through the lens of Empire then many things won’t make sense, and you’ll be wondering about issues of the US government behaving “morally”. If fact, Biden and Garland are working exactly as they are supposed to be working: as agents to keep the Empire running smooth and stable. Don’t want the US Government to be running an Empire? The I guess you’ll need a representative government won’t you? Think outside the box.
Regarding Merrick Garland, when he was appointed to be a federal judge, the vote was 100 – 0!!!
He was an excellent judge and that’s where he belonged. But when McConnell prevented his nomination to the Supreme Court, I believe Biden felt bad for him and appointed him to be attorney general, which was absolutely the wrong position for him! He would have been a wonderful SCOLTUS justice—-deliberative, honest, fair, etc. etc. He’s not the administrative type, but I understand Biden’s attempt to recognize him. Such a shame given the horrible people that Trump put on the court without any opposition!!!!