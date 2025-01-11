Doctors Against Genocide Hold Global Sick-Out to Highlight Atrocities in Gaza

I want to be clear that I do not in any way condone or support what the Muslim terrorist groups did and have done to keep the wars in the Middle East going. But I see all that as no justification for your money and mine being used to finance an Israeli genocide of Muslims. More than that as this article describes is the geopolitical effect that is being produced by this American support of a fascist Israeli government. It is all negative, and yet another way the international status of the United States is being diminished. At the same time what I see is the rising status of China.

Doctors and health care providers across the globe are engaging in a day of action, calling in sick and taking part in other demonstrations against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The “Sick From Genocide” global vigil, organized by Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) and several other organizations demonstrating against Israel’s thus-far 15-month genocidal war on Gaza, features pop-up clinics in cities across the world, including in the U.S. Health care workers participating in the event are urging others in their profession to take a day of mental health leave “to reflect on the immense moral injury of funding a genocide and engage the most important aspect of treatment: publicly demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza.”

“After witnessing 15 months of relentless violence and destruction in Gaza, we can no longer carry on as if everything is normal,” the account for DAG wrote in a post on X. “The international system has failed, and we are sick — sick from genocide, sick from complicity, and sick from silence.”

“To all healthcare workers, professionals, and allies — stand with us. Pause. Grieve. Demand change,” the post added.

In a press release, DAG stated:

As healthcare workers, we have witnessed unimaginable atrocities: hospitals destroyed, patients and […]