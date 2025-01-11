40% of Alzheimer’s Cases Are Preventable — How You Can Reduce Your Risk, According to an Expert 

We all know friends who have succumbed to Alzheimer’s. A reader just sent me this, and I want to get it out to all of you, because it could change your life, a family member’s life, or a friend’s life

Illustration Credit: AKINBOSTANCI / ISTOCK

Previous research has shown that nearly 40% of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia cases may be preventable or delayed. And in December, a team of U.K. researchers published a world-first study identifying risk factors that specifically apply to young-onset, or early-onset, dementia cases, meaning those diagnosed in people under age 65.

Some of the 15 factors are genetic, but others, like vitamin D deficiency, are modifiable and within individuals’ power to change. There are also some, such as lower formal education and lower socioeconomic status, that could inform public health policies.

Nice News chatted with neurologist Richard Isaacson, an Alzheimer’s expert who was not involved in this study, to learn more about what the research results mean for preventing Alzheimer’s at any age. The gist? It’s never too late to work on reducing your risk.

Isaacson, who serves as a health advisor for the Alzheimer’s organization Hilarity for Charity, said people should feel “empowered” by the study findings. “When it comes to early-onset or young-onset, […]