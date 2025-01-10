Supreme Court won’t block Donald Trump’s hush money sentencing

A divided Supreme Court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s bid to block his sentencing on his criminal conviction in the Manhattan hush money case, snubbing the president-elect by refusing to spare him from an embarrassing distraction just days before he’s scheduled to be inaugurated for his second term.
The high court’s action clears the way for a hearing in Manhattan on Friday, where Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records is set to be finalized.
Two of the court’s Republican appointees — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett — joined the court’s three Democratic appointees to turn down Trump’s last-ditch attempt to avert the sentencing.
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, the court’s remaining Republican appointees, dissented from the ruling.