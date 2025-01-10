Supreme Court won’t block Donald Trump’s hush money sentencing

In 11 days the first person in the history of the United States ever convicted of multiple — 34 — felonies will begin his term as President. I think it is very important to note and remember that Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, notable as the most corrupt justices to ever serve on the court, dissented from the ruling. They would have ruled as Trump wanted. I think Roberts and Coney Barrett, ruled with the three ethical justices, because they are concerned, particularly Roberts, by the low respect most Americans accord the court. Now we will see what Merrick Garland does about releasing the Smith two-volume report. Will he have the integrity and courage to do what he should?

A divided Supreme Court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s bid to block his sentencing on his criminal conviction in the Manhattan hush money case, snubbing the president-elect by refusing to spare him from an embarrassing distraction just days before he’s scheduled to be inaugurated for his second term.

The high court’s action clears the way for a hearing in Manhattan on Friday, where Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records is set to be finalized.

Two of the court’s Republican appointees — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett — joined the court’s three Democratic appointees to turn down Trump’s last-ditch attempt to avert the sentencing.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, the court’s remaining Republican appointees, dissented from the ruling.