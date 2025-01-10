‘Dark Money’ Is Tainting Washington Think Tanks. A New Report Shows It’s Worse Than You Think.

Few Americans, unless they have been involved in the federal government, have any idea about the role of think-tanks. in shaping government policy. BIllionaires, American and international, as well as foreign governments, have been funding these institutes and organizations for decades. The Koch brothers, for instance, have been using them to protect their corporate investments, the pharmaceutical companies using them to block the development of universal birthright single-payer healthcare. When I was in government back in the 1970s the function of the honorable think-tanks was to provide fact-based information. But even then the corruption was starting and they were becoming lobbying organizations. Now they are what this article describes, part of the corruption of the American government, and the increasing control exercised by uber-rich donors who fund these operations.

Washington’s think-tank industry, which sets the terms of debate for so much of American policymaking, is floating on a sea of foreign-government and Pentagon-contractor dollars.

That’s the conclusion of a brand-new report out this morning and shared with me by a pair of scholars at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank that officially eschews foreign-government money — and delights in tweaking the Beltway foreign-affairs establishment.

Among other things, the paper says that the top 50 think tanks took in some $110 million over the past five years from foreign governments and related entities, including nearly $17 million from the United Arab Emirates, the largest single foreign donor. Leading Pentagon contractors, meanwhile, kicked in nearly $35 million over the same period.

The Atlantic Council and the Brookings Institution topped the list of foreign-government beneficiaries, taking in nearly $21 million and over $17 million, respectively. All in all, 54 different governments contributed to the industry, a list largely made up of pro-western democracies but also including fantastically wealthy authoritarian regimes like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Most disturbingly, the […]