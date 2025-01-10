Analyst hits MAGA falsehoods with brutal fact check over LA wildfires

If you get your news about the L.A. fires from social media, much of what you are reading is crap. The lies about what caused the fires; and misinformation about how the local and state governments have failed to perform properly in dealing with the fires fill the social media sewer. From convicted felon Trump, and billionaire puppet master Elon Musk, down to a range of lesser MAGAts, nothing honest or honorable is being posted by them on social media. I see this as a critical step in a trend that is shaping American culture. Honest object journalism is dying in this country. MAGAt-oriented billionaires are buying up major news outlets and skewing their coverage. Local papers are closing altogether. Staffs on the big papers are shrinking, either through job cuts or because ethical journalist are walking away from their jobs disgusted by the new billionaire owners. But, I commit to you, that you can trust SR. Nothing has changed. I will continue to cover trends without political partisanship, and emphasize as I always have trends that foster wellbeing.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. Credit: Ringo Chiu / Reuters

The devastation created by the wildfire disaster in California also spurred a new round of falsehoods and groundless attacks on Democratic officials from MAGA world – but none of the noise has anything to do with the real point, according to a Washington Post columnist.

“There’s no real question that climate change contributed to what’s happening in Los Angeles,” Philip Bump wrote in an op-ed published Thursday. He went on to dissect for readers a handful of myths circulating in right-wing circles surrounding the wildfires that he said are an attempt “to keep the realities of climate change from spreading.”

“The result by this point is that any declaration that the various examples of climate-change-linked disasters as being climate-change-linked is seen as a left-wing talking point,” Bump wrote. “So […]