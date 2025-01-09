Trump’s and Musk’s Disgusting Response to California Fires

I lived in Los Angeles for 20 years, and watching the images on television are causing me great grief. I called one friend and he and his partner were packing up their paintings and valuables into their cars and preparing to leave. Two other friends have lost their houses to the fire. And yet, as their article describes, instead of promising help Trump and Musk have politicized this disaster, and attacked Governor Newsom with lies. I think this is the opening chapter of the Trump administration and that it is going to be a multi-year disaster that will fundamentally change and degrade the United States.

Wildfires consume large portions of Los Angeles

Republicans are using the devastating California wildfires as an excuse to score cheap political points against Democrats and Governor Gavin Newsom, rather than focusing on providing sorely needed assistance.

Multiple wildfires are burning through Los Angeles County, killing two people and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. President-elect Trump called the fires “virtually apocalyptic.”

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration.… He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this.”

Elon Musk retweeted a conservative account attacking Newsom, while presidential envoy Richard Grenell tweeted, “The far left policies of Democrats in California are literally burning us to the ground. Stop voting for people who won’t use common sense water management and forest policies. I’m pissed off. You should be, too.”

Governor Newsom struck back on Tuesday. “My message to the incoming administration—and I’m not here to play any politics—is please […]