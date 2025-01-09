Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, January 9th, 2025

Meta Ends Fact-Checking on Facebook, Instagram in Free-Speech Pitch

Author:     Meghan Bobrowsky
Source:     The Wall Street Journal
Publication Date:     Jan. 7, 2025 | 3:03 pm ET
 Link: Meta Ends Fact-Checking on Facebook, Instagram in Free-Speech Pitch
Stephan:  

I have been telling you for several years now that social media is a flowing turd-filled sewer spewing hate, resentment and disinformation. And it is about to get much worse.  Mark Zuckerberg who put more than a million dollars into Trump’s pocket is joining his fellow billionaires, to end any attempt at fact-checking. Any resemblance to the careful research I do each day in preparing SR, in order to make sure that what you read from me is factually accurate is now gone from social media. Therefore social media platforms like X, Facebook, and Meta will be weaponized to support the transformation of the United States into a oligarch-controlled authoritarian, pseudo-democracy.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms has donated to the president-elect’s inaugural fund. Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Mark Zuckerberg built up Facebook’s content-policing efforts in the wake of Donald Trump’s first presidential election. Now the Meta Platforms META -1.97%decrease; red down pointing triangle chief executive is reversing course as he embraces a second Trump presidency.

Meta is ending fact-checking and removing restrictions on speech across Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg said in a video Tuesday, a move he described as an attempt to restore free expression on its platforms.

“We’re going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms,” Zuckerberg said in the video. He said Meta is getting rid of fact-checkers and, starting in the U.S., replacing them with a so-called Community Notes system similar to Elon Musk’s on the X platform, in which users flag posts they think need more context.

While Meta will continue to target illegal behavior, Zuckerberg wrote in a separate Threads post, it will stop enforcing content rules about immigration and gender that are “out of touch […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:05 am

    Zuckerberg admitted that his so called “fact checkers” were politically biased. The work of Matt Taibbi and other journalists documenting both subtle and not so subtle attempts at government censorship through third parties has been occurring for years. If you are not familiar with the data associated with the “Twitter Files” articles I encourage you to investigate. It will show you the slimey methods the government will use to restrict your information. I am consistently suprised at the level of censorship called for by so called liberals. The responsibility of fact checking is yours dear reader. It is up to you to verify your sources. Allowing others to mediate your news leaves you vulnerable to manipulation. There is nothing which beats active engagement. I don’t get my news from Facebook but I know many other have done so. I applaud Facebook for this action.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *