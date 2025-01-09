Meta Ends Fact-Checking on Facebook, Instagram in Free-Speech Pitch

I have been telling you for several years now that social media is a flowing turd-filled sewer spewing hate, resentment and disinformation. And it is about to get much worse. Mark Zuckerberg who put more than a million dollars into Trump’s pocket is joining his fellow billionaires, to end any attempt at fact-checking. Any resemblance to the careful research I do each day in preparing SR, in order to make sure that what you read from me is factually accurate is now gone from social media. Therefore social media platforms like X, Facebook, and Meta will be weaponized to support the transformation of the United States into a oligarch-controlled authoritarian, pseudo-democracy.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms has donated to the president-elect’s inaugural fund. Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Mark Zuckerberg built up Facebook’s content-policing efforts in the wake of Donald Trump’s first presidential election. Now the Meta Platforms META -1.97%decrease; red down pointing triangle chief executive is reversing course as he embraces a second Trump presidency.

Meta is ending fact-checking and removing restrictions on speech across Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg said in a video Tuesday, a move he described as an attempt to restore free expression on its platforms.

“We’re going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms,” Zuckerberg said in the video. He said Meta is getting rid of fact-checkers and, starting in the U.S., replacing them with a so-called Community Notes system similar to Elon Musk’s on the X platform, in which users flag posts they think need more context.

While Meta will continue to target illegal behavior, Zuckerberg wrote in a separate Threads post, it will stop enforcing content rules about immigration and gender that are “out of touch […]