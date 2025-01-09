‘Marxist’ Agenda: Hegseth Says Gay Troops ‘Erode Standards’ in ‘Social Engineering’ Push

Here is an example of the anti-LGBTQ sickness I discussed in the previous article, and why I think this trend is so important. If Hegseth is confirmed for Secretary of Defense I predict that the structure and stability of the armed forces will be degraded. Hegseth is utterly unqualified for the post and psychologically sick. If he and the other people of like kind Trump is seeking to put into control of the federal agencies I think that in 12 days we are going to become a country unlike anything we have seen before.

Christofascist utterly unqualified Pete Hegseth, Felon Trump’s candidate for Secretary of Defense

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial pick to oversee the Department of Defense and its 3.4 million military and civilian personnel, has a long history of anti-LGBTQ statements. According to multiple reports, Hegseth has opposed gay service members, labeling them a threat to military standards and a part of a “Marxist” agenda promoting “social engineering.”

“At least when it was an ‘Army of One,’ they were, you know, tough looking, go get ‘em army – but you’re right, that was the subtle shifting toward an individual ad campaign,” Hegseth told far-right podcaster Ben Shapiro, CNN reports. “Now you just have the absurdity of ‘I have two mommies and I’m so proud to show them that I can wear the uniform too.’ So they, it’s just like everything else the Marxists and the leftists have done. At first it was camouflaged nicely and now they’re just, they’re just open about it.”

