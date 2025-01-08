Trump trades isolationism for expansionism — possibly with military force

Trump threatens Greenland and Panama. I see this as the first convicted felon and sex offender elected President mimicking Vladimir Putin. What is the difference between Putin claiming Ukraine should be part of Russia, and Trump claiming that he should annex Greenland and Panama? In two weeks America will become a different country, and a corrupt geopolitical bully.

President-elect and convicted felon Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago. Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

President-elect Donald Trump isn’t ruling out using military force as he seeks to annex Greenland and regain control over the Panama Canal.

The extraordinary remarks, which came during a wide-ranging press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, represent the latest evolution of Trump’s “America First” agenda from the isolationist approach of his first term to a more interventionist one, seeking to annex new territory and stamp America’s name around the world. They foreshadow the dramatic and transformational effect that Trump’s second presidency could have globally — and have already forced other world leaders to respond.

“Since we won the election, a couple of months since we won the election, the whole perception of the whole world is different. People from other countries have called me, ‘Thank you. Thank you,’” Trump said. “We’re going to have to settle some big problems that are going on right now.”

The president-elect will enter office later this month with wars raging in Ukraine and in the Middle East, and with Russia […]