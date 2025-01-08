Miami’s Beachfront High-Rises Are Sinking Fast. It’s A Warning For Coastal Properties Worldwide

Stephan:

I have been warning you for several years now this was coming, and now it is here. A large part of Florida is going underwater; that’s why the insurance companies are already pulling out. It will be a real estate disaster. The state’s voters have put into office a christofascist governor Ron DeSantis, and state legislators, kneel before him like servants. The voters have no one to blame but themselves. Both the governor and the legislature have utterly failed to prepare for this. Preferring instead to gut public education, from elementary schools to colleges, banning books in libraries, and making an already bad healthcare system even worse. We are seeing the beginning of a historic and negative transformation of Florida.