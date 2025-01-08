Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, January 8th, 2025

Miami’s Beachfront High-Rises Are Sinking Fast. It’s A Warning For Coastal Properties Worldwide

Author:     Corina Pintado
Source:     digg | Business Insider
Publication Date:     7 January 2025
Stephan:  

I have been warning you for several years now this was coming, and now it is here. A large part of Florida is going underwater; that’s why the insurance companies are already pulling out. It will be a real estate disaster. The state’s voters have put into office a christofascist governor Ron DeSantis, and state legislators, kneel before him like servants. The voters have no one to blame but themselves. Both the governor and the legislature have utterly failed to prepare for this. Preferring instead to gut public education, from elementary schools to colleges, banning books in libraries, and making an already bad healthcare system even worse. We are seeing the beginning of a historic and negative transformation of Florida.

Miami Beachfront Credit: Expedia.com

Miami’s luxurious barrier islands high-rises are sinking, pointing to an expensive issue for coastal properties and cities worldwide.

The Lede

Coastal properties worldwide are sinking, including some of Miami’s pricey waterfront high-rises. Cities all over the world weigh so much and draw so much groundwater from beneath them that they’re sinking into the ground. It’s been documented on every continent. That sinking can lead to expensive — and sometimes deadly — damage and flooding in some of the most populated places on Earth. It doesn’t have to, though.

Key Details

  • In a study published in the journal Earth and Space Science in December, researchers found that 35 buildings along the coasts of Miami’s barrier islands sunk into the ground by 2 to 8 centimeters between 2016 and 2023.
  • This sinking phenomenon, called subsidence, is happening “almost everywhere that we look,” said Manoochehr Shirzaei, a geophysicist.
  • The new Miami study shows how satellites can help save buildings and infrastructure before the sinking contributes to catastrophic failure.

Read the Full Article

