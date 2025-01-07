Why the American dream of owning property is dying

The American Dream has long been tied up with the aspiration of homeownership: with a flag draped outside and a white picket fence, of raising a family and building a stake in your community through property.
But the reality of that image appears to be faltering.
Kelcie Lesko, 28, and Tim Khalil, 30, gave up on buying their first home earlier this year after having 15 offers rejected on properties in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Despite having stretched their initial budget by $80,000 (£65,000) and making an offer for $380,000 on a two-bedroom house, it wasn’t enough – and the couple have resigned themselves to renting.
Young, disillusioned British people may find comfort in the fact that Americans have it tougher. In Britain, the average age of first-time buyers has stepped up from 32 to 33 in the past year, according to Halifax; across the Atlantic, it has risen from 35 to 38 since 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
This year, American first-time buyers made up just 24pc of the market share, a sharp drop from 32pc in 2023, and the lowest it […]