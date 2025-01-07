White Bread Out, Salmon In: FDA Releases ‘Healthy’ Food Claim Rule

Here is some good news you may find useful in choosing your diet. For the first time in 30 years, as this report describes, the FDA is updating its nutrient content assessment and it will, I hope, help you and those you pass it on to, to make more healthful choices.

Credit: MedPageToday

Salmon, low-fat yogurt, trail mix, olive oil, and eggs are among the foods that can now be called “healthy” under a final rule issued by the FDA on Thursday.

Meanwhile, fortified white bread and highly sweetened yogurt and cereal, which previously qualified as “healthy,” failed to meet updated criteria.

This final rule represents the first update to the nutrient content claim in 30 years.

“It’s critical for the future of our country that food be a vehicle for wellness. Improving access to nutrition information is an important public health effort the FDA can undertake to help people build healthy eating patterns,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, in a press release. “It is vital that we focus on the key drivers to combat chronic disease, like healthy eating. Now, people will be able to look for the ‘healthy’ claim to help them find foundational, nutritious foods for themselves and their families.”

During a call with reporters on Thursday, Jim Jones, deputy commissioner of the FDA’s Human Foods Program, stressed that diet-related chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and […]