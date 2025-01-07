Mark Cuban spills about ‘penultimate global power war’ between billionaires

I confess I had not thought that the struggle amongst the uber-billionaires is actually about which of these men is going to control AI and, thus, have the power to shape human civilization. But I think billionaire Mark Cuban, who knows these people is, upon my doing further research on this issue, probably correct. I don’t think there is, in the public mind, any real comprehension of what AI is going to represent as an influence in human societies throughout the world. Even in the science community where I spend much of my time, I don’t think there is much real understanding of what AI is going to mean.

American actor and the owner of the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban. Credit: Joey Foley / WireImage

Billionaire Mark Cuban on Saturday explained why he thinks fellow mega-rich Americans are kissing Donald Trump’s proverbial ring.

Cuban, who has found himself in Trump’s crosshairs in the past, took to social media over the weekend to give his insider perspective on why people like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are trying to woo Trump.

“Why are Bezos, Zuckerberg, Musk, Pichai and Tim Cook visiting and giving money to Trump? Because they are in ‘The Race’ to become the dominant platform in the world,” he said. “Amazon/Anthropic vs FB/LLama vs Google/Gemini vs Twitter/Grok, vs IPhones/ChatGpt is the penultimate global power war ever.”

Cuban also claimed that these billionaires “don’t care about Trump.”

“But they can’t let him put his ‘thumb on the scale’ and push them back, or one of the others forward. Giving millions and kissing a ring when trillions are at stake, is nothing,” he said. “The Ring […]