Tuesday, January 7th, 2025

Mark Cuban spills about ‘penultimate global power war’ between billionaires

Author:     David McAfee
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     January 4, 2025 | 4:36PM ET
Stephan:  

I confess I had not thought that the struggle amongst the uber-billionaires is actually about which of these men is going to control AI and, thus, have the power to shape human civilization. But I think billionaire Mark Cuban, who knows these people is, upon my doing further research on this issue, probably correct. I don’t think there is, in the public mind, any real comprehension of what AI is going to represent as an influence in human societies throughout the world. Even in the science community where I spend much of my time, I don’t think there is much real understanding of what AI is going to mean.

 American actor and the owner of the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban. Credit: Joey Foley / WireImage

Billionaire Mark Cuban on Saturday explained why he thinks fellow mega-rich Americans are kissing Donald Trump’s proverbial ring.

Cuban, who has found himself in Trump’s crosshairs in the past, took to social media over the weekend to give his insider perspective on why people like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are trying to woo Trump.

“Why are Bezos, Zuckerberg, Musk, Pichai and Tim Cook visiting and giving money to Trump? Because they are in ‘The Race’ to become the dominant platform in the world,” he said. “Amazon/Anthropic vs FB/LLama vs Google/Gemini vs Twitter/Grok, vs IPhones/ChatGpt is the penultimate global power war ever.”

Cuban also claimed that these billionaires “don’t care about Trump.”

“But they can’t let him put his ‘thumb on the scale’ and push them back, or one of the others forward. Giving millions and kissing a ring when trillions are at stake, is nothing,” he said. “The Ring […]

  1. Albus Eddie on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 5:44 am

    For those who have not yet done so, I highly recommend that you spend some time and watch the 3 hour podcast interview by Joe Rogan with Marc Andreessen. It will shead a great deal of light on this topic. In brief, what you will hear is Mr. Andreessen discuss meetings with the Biden administration where he was told, along with other elite start up entrepreneurs, not to bother with start-up AI companies. The government’s plan was to create protections around two or three corporations which the governemnt would control, and only these companies would be allowed to compete in the AI field. The lack of competition was the feature not the bug. Typical of post 9/11 government interactions with private sector companies in “sensitive” fields. So what you are seeing documented in this article is the uber-rich continuing the same play book. Lock in exclusive access and protection for the luxury of control. We will see how well these uber-rich will succeed with Trump. Biden had already been bought. Capitalism and competition as we have known it is all but gone in the US. What we have is much closer to the operational definition if fascism. Don’t like that? Then you’ll have to change the structure. But don’t believe me. Watch the full interview for yourself. You will find it illuminating. Think outside the box.

  2. Terri Quint on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:36 am

    Mark Cuban is on the right tract with AI, but will the ultra-billionaires listen to him? It is crucial that Trump not have control given his predilection for working things only HIS way and harming the country. AI will prove to be the most dangerous as well as helpful invention in history, and we must have honest, freedom-concerned people who are in charge—-and that certainly is not anyone in Trump or his administration. It’s exciting and yet scary given the things that AI is capable of, but we also know that AI can lie and make things up. So someone with good intentions, honesty, love of country must be watching closely to protect not only this country but the world!

